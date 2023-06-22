The Fairfield Glade Lions Club inducted Jeff Silverthorn into the club during its May 16 meeting at Christ Lutheran Church.
Silverthorn moved to Fairfield Glade one year ago from Warren, MI. He attended Ferris State University in Big Rapids, MI.
Silverthorn retired from Nissan North American, where he was a factory representative.
He has two sons. He enjoys golf, bowling and hiking.
Silverthorn’s desire to serve others in the community was a key factor in his joining the Fairfield Glade Lions Club.
Lion Steve McLelland is his sponsor.
The Fairfield Glade Lions Club is one of the largest Lions Clubs in Tennessee.
The club has is recognized by the Lions organization as one of the most active clubs for serving their community.
Fairfield Glade Lions Club community programs include sight conservation, hearing and speech conservation, diabetes awareness, a Student of the Month program, and youth outreach.
Dinner meetings are 6-8 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at Christ Lutheran Church on Snead Dr.
Membership is open to both men and women; a special rate is available for married couples.
Call Lion member Bill Bock at 847-610-6200 for more information about membership. He can also make a date for prospective members to visit at no cost for the first meeting.
The Lions motto is “We Serve.”
The best reasons for becoming a Lion is the opportunity to do as a group what cannot be achieved alone, to serve fellow men, and to make the world a better place.
