Fairfield Glade Lions Club inducted James “Jim” W. Harris IV into the club at their October meeting. Harris was born in Orlando, FL., and served his country for 24 years in the United States Air Force as a weather forecaster, stationed at Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane County, WA. His work experience also includes employment at Howlett-Packard for 21 years as a buyer, and Domainn and Pittmann as a sports research analyst. He and his wife, Paulette, have lived in the Glade area for 11 months, after moving from Seymour, TN. They have one daughter, two grandsons, and three granddaughters. Harris’ hobbies include golfing, online gaming, and public service.
Harris was member previously of the Mountain Lions Club in Cobb, CA. Membership Chairman Bill Bock is the Lions Club sponsor for Harris.
The Fairfield Glade Lions Club introduced Janet Bernstrom into the club as a transfer member at the November meeting. Bernstrom was born in Minneapolis, MN. She has a bachelor’s and master’s degree in education. She is a retired elementary teacher after having taught for 30 years. Bernstrom has two daughters, two grandsons, and two granddaughters. Her hobbies include horses, gardening, swimming and boating. She has a keen interest in horses and owns three.
Bernstrom is especially interested in the sight and hearing programs offered by Lions. She has been previously involved in the Lions Quest Program. She has been a member of Lions sinc 2014. George Walter is the Lions Club sponsor for Bernstrom.
The reason for joining the Fairfield Glade Lions Club is to take an active part in the support of our local community. The Fairfield Glade Lions Club is the largest Club in the State of Tennessee. They are recognized as one of the most active clubs for serving their community. They have tested all elementary school children for possible eye and hearing problems each fall for over 30 years, support a “Student of the Month” program in all three High Schools each year, hold several fund raisers to support local charities and the Tennessee School for the Blind and Hearing and many other activities.
Dinner meetings are held the third Monday of each month at the Druid Hill Country Club starting at 6 p.m. and ending normally at 8 p.m. Please call Lion member Bill Bock at 847-610-6200 for more information or answer any questions. Membership is open to both men and women and a special rate is available for married couples. Bock can also make a date for you to visit a meeting at no cost for the first meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.