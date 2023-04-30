The Fairfield Glade Fire Department will host a 5K Fun Run/Walk on May 6.
Please arrive early as the 5K will start promptly at 8 a.m. T-shirt pickup will close at 7:45 a.m. in order to have everyone lined up and ready to start. Runners go first, then walkers.
The Young Marines will start the day at 7 a.m. with the posting of colors, followed by a short prayer from FGFD Chaplain Clyde Angel, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.
The 5K will start promptly at 8 a.m. leaving from the Square Park at the Stonehenge entrance going north on Stonehenge to right onto Village Dr. to right onto Catoosa Blvd. to right onto Peavine Rd. to right onto Wyndham Maintenance Street, turning at the water station going back to Peavine then right at Fairfield Blvd., taking a left onto Village Dr. to left on Stonehenge, going back to the square where you started.
Parking will be available at the following satellite parking lots:
The Center parking lot on Stonehenge Dr.
Cumberland Medical Center parking lot (upper lot only) on Stonehenge Dr.
Old Wyndham check-in parking lot off Fairfield Blvd. (behind Mirror Lake and Cumberland Eye Center), used for the Grove parking
Cumberland Eye Care Center is available for parking on Peavine Rd./Fairfield Blvd.
Handicap parking only is located at the Square. Stonehenge entrance space is very limited.
Please note there will be no 5K run parking at the Racquet Center, Wyndham check-in parking, Village Green Mall or condos adjacent to the Square.
T-shirts will be available for pickup Thursday, May 4, and Friday, May 5, at the Square Park from 8-10 a.m. and 3-5 p.m. each day, weather permitting.
It is possible there may be some extra T-shirts for sale $25 on Friday from 3-5 p.m. and Saturday morning from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. Sizes will vary; first come first serve. There are several T-shirts left from 2022. Those are available for sale for $5 each.
There will be no concert following the 5K as had been planned.
