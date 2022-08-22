The Lake Tansi Women’s Club will hold their first meeting of the year on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 11:30 a.m. The group will meet at the Hiawatha Room (by the indoor pool). Annual dues of $10 will be due at this time.
LuAnn Patterson with Threads of Hope is putting on a fashion show. She will also bring a boutique, so bring money if interested.
Lake Tansi Restaurant will provide pizza. Members will provide salads, sides and desserts. Members will hear from their caller about the foods to provide. They are reminded to RSVP callers, so there will be an accurate count and enough pizza.
Those attending are reminded to bring school supplies to the September meeting to donate to Brown Elementary. A member of the leadership team will bring the supplies to the school. Call Laura at 541-425-0197 if you have any questions.
