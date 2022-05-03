The Cumberland County Farmer’s Market will open for the season May 4 in Fairfield Glade and May 7 in Crossville.
In Fairfield Glade, find the market at the corner of Stonehenge Dr. and Peavine Rd. Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In Crossville, the market is at the corner of Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N. and is open Saturdays from 6:30 a.m. to noon.
The Cumberland County Farmer’s Market brings together local producers to offer farm-fresh produce, transplants, flowers, herbs and spices, handmade soap, farm-fresh eggs, artisan bread, baked goods, local honey and more.
