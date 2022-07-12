Cumberland County Farm Bureau Women recently held an essay contest for county wide 5th grade students as part of the Tennessee Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee’s statewide contest. This year’s contest theme was “Why is Agriculture Important?”.
This contest theme was intended to give students the opportunity to tell why they feel agriculture is important while displaying their language standards and writing skills. The judging criteria included content and accuracy of information (50%), originality of thought (20%), clarity of expression (20%) and correct use of grammar, spelling and punctuation (10%).
The first place winner of this year’s contest was Jayden Sherrill who attends Pine View Elementary School. Placing second was Stone Elementary School student Parker Wilson. Austen Edington, also a student at Pine View Elementary School, placed third. Each student received a certificate and prize money ($100, $75 and $50 respectfully).
Jayden’s winning essay has been submitted to the Tennessee Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee’s State Contest.
The Cumberland County FBW appreciate all the students who participated in the contest as well as all the school staff that assisted with the contest.
