What is Fair Park Senior Center?
Fair Park Senior Center has been the community’s Senior Center since 1973, originally founded by Peggy Houston.
Houston dedicated her life to the seniors of Cumberland County until she retired in 2018, when her daughter, Angela Shadden, became the center’s second executive director.
Shadden had continued in her mother’s footsteps helping keep the senior community thriving.
Fair Park Senior Center is established under the Older Americans Act.
The center started in 1973 as a one-room facility in a downtown building and has grown to a modern 7,000-square-foot building with room for all mandated programs plus kitchen and dining space to allow for
hot meals served twice a week.
Fair Park Senior Center now has more than 1,000 active members and is continuing to grow.
Fair Park Senior Center creates togetherness through the many programs and activities it offers.
It provides a place to go and be greeted with a smile. Center members say even on days they may not be feeling their best, they walk away uplifted.
Fair Park’s motto is “There are no strangers here, just friends you haven’t met,” and those who operate the center take pride in that. Fair Park is a family!
Those ages 60 and older who have been looking for a place to create friendships, have fun, enjoy good meals with friends, or even volunteer time are encouraged to visit.
There are no membership fees or dues.
For a full list of daily programs, stop by for the monthly calendar or visit the website at fairparkseniorcenter.org/.
Indoor yard sale fundraiser
Fair Park will have a huge indoor yard sale 8 a.m.-4 p.m. April 24-27.
All proceeds from the yard sales go back into the programs offered at Fair Park.
Those who wish to do-
nate items may bring them by any time during business hours.
Yard sale donations
are accepted all through the year.
Fair Park Nutrition Program
April menus are now available for reservation.
This program provides a hot homemade nutritionally balanced meal at 11:30 a.m. every Wednesday and Friday at no charge.
This nutrition program does not have income requirements.
The only requirement is to be a Fair Park Senior Center member and reserve meals.
Call the center during business hours for details on how to sign up and reserve meals.
