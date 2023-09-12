Linda Potter will share more than 40 years’ worth of quilting experiences with the Fairfield Glade Fantastic Quilt Guild during its monthly membership meeting.
The meeting, starting at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, will be at Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church’s fellowship hall at 231 Westchester Dr.
Potter, a member of the Fantastic Quilt Guild, calls her lecture and trunk show Needle Magic.
As a child and even into early adulthood, Potter practiced many different forms of needlework.
However, in 1982 in Holland, MI, she began her actual quilting journey by learning several techniques that have since faded and are rarely used today.
Throughout her years as a quilter, she has took part in many quilt-making activities such as attending and participating in numerous workshops.
She has served in a wide variety of ways to further promote quilting, including coordinating several major quilt shows, and serving as president of many quilt organizations.
As the result of a move in 1990 to Austin, TX, Potter became a member of the huge Austin Area Quilt Guild with over 450 members. She fondly refers to this as one of the best quilting graduate schools in the country.
Another move later offered her the opportunity of becoming education coordinator for Prairie Point, a large quilt store in the Kansas City, KS area.
Potter’s focus there was the development of a strong technology-oriented education program.
During her 17-year tenure at Prairie Point she initiated the development of a unique technique called Needle Magic.
It was during this time that Potter had the privilege of writing “Quilt & Embellish in One Step!” a book for C&T Publishing.
As a quilter in love with hand quilting, she was inspired by the Japanese art of Sashiko and the decorative embellishments on Victorian quilts.
Needle Magic embellishment is a quick and easy technique to make quilts sparkle with hand quilting by using thicker threads, a variety of stitches, and adding beads while quilting.
This innovative embellishment technique offers quilt makers an alternative to fine hand quilting and machine quilting.
Quiltmakers can quilt and embellish in one step while simultaneously combining a variety of these hand quilting stitches with appliqué, beading, embroidery, and Sashiko,
The public is welcome to join the Fantastic Quilt Guild for this meeting.
This month’s session will include a business meeting, quilter’s tips and tricks and a time a show and tell.
It also includes the fat quarter drawing. The theme this month is Fall/Orange and Gold.
