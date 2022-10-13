Gail Ellspermann will present a program on creative art quilts at the upcoming Fairfield Glade Fantastic Quilt Guild membership meeting.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, in the choir room of Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church at 231 Westchester Dr.
Ellspermann, a member of the Fantastic Quilt Guild, moved to Fairfield Glade five years ago from Katonah, NY.
Her New York quilt guild, Northern Star, introduced her to an innovative and active group that delved into the many methods used in art quilting.
Ellspermann has traveled to many shows and classes with the idea of collecting techniques for use in her work, and it shows.
Ever a lover of art supplies, she has a studio filled with countless bins of paints, markers, stencils, ribbons, hand-dyed fabrics and vintage trims, found objects, beads, and much more.
Shelves filled with fabric and colorful art papers serve as endless inspiration for her work.
Ellspermann spent the first 20 years of her working life as a floral designer and flower shop manager. She later earned her accounting degree and works with her husband in his practice as a tax preparer and office manager.
She has written magazine articles for publications such as “Quilting Arts,” “Somerset Studio,” “Haute Handbags” and “Altered Couture.” She has also written or contributed to a dozen books with Design Originals, C&T Publishing, and was technical editor of “We Make Dolls” by Jenny Doh.
Ellspermann is a member of Studio Art Quilt Associates and Fiber Arts Northeast.
Her presentation will include a trunk show of her quilts and a handout that will list many of the methods and materials used.
She said she is looking forward to sharing her work with the Guild and to inspiring experimentation with newly introduced techniques and materials.
The Fantastic Quilt Guild is a group of 100 quilters who meet the third Friday of the month at Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church to further the art of quilting through education, sharing, community outreach, and social camaraderie.
They have been meeting since 2002. New members and visitors are always welcome.
Email fantasticquiltersffginfo@gmail.com for more details.
