International fiber artist, pattern designer and author Cynthia England will present a lecture and trunk show on “picture piecing” during the Fairfield Glade Fantastic Quilters’ membership meeting Friday, July 21.
The meeting starts at 9 a.m. in Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church fellowship hall at 231 Westchester Dr. A native of Houston, TX, and a graduate of the Art Institute of Houston, England has been creating quilts for more than 40 years.
She says that experimentation with quilting techniques led her to develop her own unique style and technique called picture piecing.
England’s quilts have won many awards, including three Best of Shows at the prestigious International Quilt Association, as well as Viewers Choice at the American Quilters Society.
Her quilt, “Piece and Quiet,” was distinguished as one of the 100 Best Quilts of the 20th century.
Picture piecing is a unique technique that England developed to achieve detailed quilt imagery.
Many quilters assume it is just another name for paper piecing or foundation piecing, but England’s approach is much more.
While similar to these techniques in that it uses paper and straight seams, picture piecing has several differences, allowing quilters to achieve detailed imagery more efficiently, with less frustration and fabric waste.
England teaches and lectures nationally and internationally. To date, she has shared her techniques at quilting events in South Africa, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Canada, Australia, Spain and Mexico.
In addition, England is designer and owner of England Design Studios, a publishing/pattern company specializing in the picture piecing technique.
She has designed more than 70 patterns that use her technique and has written two books explaining the process. Visit www.englanddesign.com for more information.
Friday’s session will also include a business meeting, a patriotic red-white-and-blue themed fat quarter drawing and show and tell.
Visitors will be charged a $5 program fee this month because England is an outside guest speaker.
The Fantastic Quilt Guild is a group of 150 quilters who meet on the third Friday of each month to further the art of quilting through education, sharing, community outreach, and social camaraderie. They have been meeting since 2002.
New members and visitors are always welcome.
Email fantasticquiltersffginfo@gmail.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.