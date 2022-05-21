The Fantastic Quilt Guild Quilts of Valor chapter of Fairfield Glade presented a Quilt of Valor to Hans “Bill” Rogers on March 25 at the Rogers house in Fairfield Glade.
His wife, Nancie and his daughter were present.
Rogers was born in Germany and moved to America at the age of 8.
He became an American citizen at 16 in 1963.
He joined the Marine Corps in 1967 and trained as a radio relay tech. He selflessly chose a duty post in Vietnam to allow a classmate with family to stay stateside.
He volunteered for a second tour in the same location. He was exposed to Agent Orange and was brought home for treatments in veteran hospitals.
Sgt. Bill Rogers received his honorable discharge at the end of four years of duty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.