The 16th annual Homesteads Apple Festival will feature a variety of music and entertainment during the event set Saturday and Sunday on the grounds of Homestead Elementary School.
“We’ll have a jazz, Americana, country and gospel music,” said Joe Wyatt, who organizes entertainment for the popular festival.
Both days feature entertainers familiar to Cumberland County.
Drew Robbins open each day, performing from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday and 11:15 to 1:30 Sunday. Robbins is a vocalist and guitarist who covers a variety of music from the Beatles to Johnny Cash. He’s a regular at Upper Cumberland and East Tennesse venues.
The Cumberland Swing Experience follows Robbins on Saturday. The 10-piece band features accomplished musicians sharing their love of jazz and swing music. They’ll play from noon to 2 p.m.
Lucas McCoy takes the stage from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. McCoy’s music spans a variety of genres including rock, country, blues, reggae and alternative.
John Bristow, a Cumberland County native, performs from 4 to 5 p.m. with a variety of Americana, rock and bluegrass music.
On Sunday, Lonnie Brown performs from 2 to 3 p.m. Brown provides the vocals for local band Borrowed Mule which draws on its Appalachian roots for its Southern blues rock sound.
Brad Gieger closes the event from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Geiger offers DJ services in the area but he’s also an accomplished musician offering contemporary Christian music.
The two-day festival will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the junction of Hwys. 127 and 68, four miles south of Crossville.
The $5 festival admission covers both days. It also includes free admission to the Homestead Tower Museum for learning opportunities about the history of the Cumberland Homesteads New Deal community.
Admission is free for ages 10 and younger when accompanied by an adult. Parking is free; handicap spaces are available.
Storytelling, a craft show with more than 100 exhibitors and bluegrass, country and Americana music performed live on the site are among the attractions.
This popular fall festival has grown each year by providing a unique blend of wholesome ingredients that festival-goers love. The main ingredient is the warm, down-home atmosphere generated by a caring community trying to preserve its history.
The festival will feature Tennessee apples and cider, fried pies, area crafters and a wide variety of food.
The Tower and Museum will give free tours. Also included will be the Pioneer Tent, where members of the 250 original Homestead families can share the stories and photographs of the New Deal community.
Visit www.cumberlandhomesteads.org or call 931-456-9663 for more information.
The Homesteads Apple Festival is a main fundraising event for Cumberland Homesteads Tower Association, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
