James Leon Haney (Jimmy), 68, was born Sept. 9, 1953, and passed away Dec. 10, 2021. He was the son of Carlos and Ocia Haney of Crab Orchard. He worked for 48 years at Wyndridge Health and Rehab as a CNA. He was loved by his residents and co-workers. Survivors include his loving wife of 34 a…