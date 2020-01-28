Tennessee Trails Association’s Plateau Chapter has hikes of about 5-8 miles every Wednesday and two Saturdays per month.
Those participating are asked to pack water, snacks, lunch, tick/bug spray and sunscreen.
Check the Plateau Chapter blog at http://ttaplateauchapter.blogspot.com one hour prior to hike time for cancellation or for any other updates/changes to the schedule before hiking. Contact hike coordinator Deb Westervelt at plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org or 931-267-2243 for more details.
February hikes include:
Feb. 5 — Cumberland Trail’s North Soddy Gorge Central Section, Soddy-Daisy. Hikers can opt for a short moderate to strenuous 4-mile hike on the Soddy Gorge segment from the Little Soddy Trailhead to the Climbers Trailhead. A longer, sometimes strenuous hike of approximately 8 miles will be from the Little Soddy Gulf Trailhead to the Little Soddy Trailhead, crossing several streams and an old mine. There will be a short shuttle. Depart from Trinity Tabernacle Church at 8 a.m. Carpool cost is $6.
Feb. 8 — South Cumberland State Park, Greeter Falls to Big Stone Door, Altamont, with scenic overlooks along the way. The approximately 7-mile hike is rated moderate. Depart from Trinity Tabernacle Church at 8 a.m. Carpool cost is $7.
Feb. 12 — Cumberland Trail’s North Soddy Gorge Central Section, Soddy-Daisy. The through-hike of the Soddy Gorge segment will extend from the Mowbray Pike Trailhead to the Little Soddy Trailhead. The hike is approximately 5 moderate to strenuous miles crossing several streams, a waterfall, passing through Little Stone Door, an Indian Rockhouse, an old mining camp and a natural stone bench. There will be a short shuttle. The hike can be extended by 1 mile by doing the Historic Mining Loop. A short hike is the mining loop plus a portion of the Cumberland Trail and back. Depart from Trinity Tabernacle Church at 8 a.m. Carpool cost is $6.
Feb. 13 — Chapter monthly meeting starts at 6 p.m. in Crossville First United Methodist Church Annex. Meet for dinner at 4:30 p.m. at Beef and Barrel on West Ave. Those planning to go to dinner are asked to RSVP to Norm at 931-202-2338.
Feb. 19 — Old Stone Fort and Short Springs, Manchester. A combined 6-7 moderate miles will include two hikes, each of which is approximately 3.5 miles in length. The Old Stone Fort is a loop trail circling a 2,000-year-old stone wall built by ancient American natives. A museum is available. The Short Springs hike features a short hike to a waterfall. Depart from Tractor Supply at 8 a.m. Hikers will eat lunch at Jiffy Burger in Manchester. Carpool cost is $7. Call Bill Harris at 931-484-9152 or Howard Owen at 931-484-1328 for details.
Feb. 26 — Cumberland Trail Black Mountain, Crab Orchard. The approximately 6-mile moderate to difficult hike will start from a side road halfway up the mountain for a short walk to the trail which heads toward Ozone. Depart from Dorton United Methodist Church at 3405 Hwy. 70 E., 1 mile east of Peavine Rd., at 7:30 a.m. Carpool cost is $1.
Feb. 29 — Dog Cove Loop, Sparta. The 6 moderate to strenuous miles loop trail up Lower Gap Trail will lead to a small arch then past two old homesteads. Depart at 8 a.m. from Tractor Supply Co. on West Ave. Carpool cost is $3.
