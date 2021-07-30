The Fall Gardeners Festival, presented by the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture, will take place in-person Aug. 31 at the UT Plateau AgResearch and Education Center.
The public is welcome to participate in educational workshops, exhibits, Ask-the-Expert and wagon tours of the entire facility, including Plateau Discovery Gardens, one of three sites that together comprise the Tennessee State Botanical Garden.
A number of educational exhibits and garden vendors will also be on hand for a trade show.
Topics to be featured during the festival’s in-person educational seminars include:
• Foodscaping: Edible Landscaping
• Backyard Berries: Tipping, Tasting and Tennessee Trials
• Appalachian Natives and Plant Lore
• Gardening Under Trees
• Groundcovers: How Low Can You Grow?
• Fruit and Nut Crops for Tennessee
• Insects: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
• Mushrooms in the Garden
• How to Avoid Costly Landscape Mistakes
• Pollinators in the Garden
• Rain Gardening
• Conifers
• Iris and Pineapple Lilies
Pre-registration, while not required, can be found at tiny.utk.edu/2021fallgardener. On-site registration begins at 8 a.m. with presentations from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Lunch will be available for purchase.
This event is open to the public and is free to attend.
An Ask-the-Expert table will also be available for any plant or pest identification or general garden problem-solving needs. Participants should plan to bring samples of plants or pests for identification.
Visit agresearch.tennessee.edu/field-days for more about these events and more field days scheduled throughout 2021.
The Fall Gardeners Festival is held in cooperation with the Cumberland County Master Gardeners Association. Visit ccmga.org for more details.
The Plateau AgResearch and Education Center is off Hwy. 70 N. at 320 Experiment Station Rd., Crossville. Go to plateau.tennessee.edu for a map to the facility and complete directions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.