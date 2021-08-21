The University of Tennessee Plateau AgResearch and Education Center is pleased to welcome the public back to the center for the Fall Gardeners Festival, set Aug. 31 at the Hwy. 70 N. facility.
This event is free and open to the public, with registration at 8 a.m. and presentations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Preregister, while not required, is available online at ag.tennessee.edu/plateaugardens.
Enjoy educational workshops, exhibits, Ask-the-Expert, wagon tours of the facility and garden vendors.
Food will be available for purchase.
Presentations include:
•Foodscaping: Edible Landscaping
•Backyard Berries: Tipping, Tasting and Tennessee Trials
•Appalachian Natives and Plant Lore
•Gardening Under Trees
•Ground Covers: How Low Can You Grow?
•Fruit and Nut Crops for Tennessee
•Insects: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly
•Mushrooms in the Garden
•How to Avoid Costly Landscape Mistakes
•Pollinators in the Garden
•Rain Gardening
•Conifers
•Iris and Pineapple Lilies
The Fall Gardener’s Festival is held in cooperation with the Cumberland County Master Gardeners Association. More information can be found online at ccmga.org.
The research center will also host the Steak and Potatoes Field Day Sept. 2, beginning at 8 a.m. This event is geared toward producers, with presentations ranging from cattle production to land management.
Topics include an introduction to cattle genomics, forages and beef nutrition, long-term impacts of reproductive management decisions on herd profitability as well as treatment of tree pests. An update on the U.S. Sustainability Round Table and what it means for Tennessee producers will also be presented.
Pre-registration is not required for the Steak and Potatoes Field Day. It is a free event.
Attendees should not that physical distancing and other arrangements will be in place to help ensure a safe environment for all participants.
