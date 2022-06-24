Gardening throughout the different seasons is important for many home gardeners, and the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture is excited to provide information throughout the year to make gardening a success.
The annual Fall Gardeners’ Festival, hosted at the Plateau AgResearch and Education Center in Crossville, is scheduled for Aug. 30 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This in-person event gives gardeners the opportunity to receive valuable information to help their gardens flourish.
“We are extremely excited to once again host an in-person event,” says Walt Hitch, director of the Plateau AgResearch and Education Center. “‘The Fall Gardeners’ Festival is a favorite event for anyone interested in ornamental horticulture and the program is packed with excellent presenters.”
The day-long event features a variety of presentations, educational workshops, exhibits, wagon tours, garden vendors and opportunities to ask-the-expert.
One expert that attendees can speak with is Jeff Harvey, president of the American Conifer Society.
The Fall Gardeners’ Festival is free to attend and food is available for purchase.
The Plateau AgResearch and Education Center is located at 320 Experiment Station Rd. and you can visit plateau.tennessee.edu to learn more about the center’s work and field day events.
Online registration for the event is encouraged but not required.
More information on the Fall Gardeners’ Festival presentations will be available closer to the event date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.