The Fall Gardeners’ Festival is set for Tuesday, Aug. 30, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the UT Gardens at Plateau Discovery Gardens, 320 Experiment Station Rd., off Hwy. 70N in Crossville. There will be vendors, presentations, speakers, demonstrations, educational exhibits and so much to learn teach gardeners what they need to know about gardening on the Cumberland Plateau. From garden to table and pollinators and conifers to landscape mistakes and smart yards, the Fall Gardeners’ Festival is the one-stop flower fest to learn how to make your garden grow.
The free event also offers wagon tours of the Plateau Discovery Gardens grounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.