In the past, the best picture moments at the Master Gardener Fall Festival was probably when you walked through the sign-in tent and onto the Discovery Garden grounds. Being confronted by a 9’ tall Garden Goddess was the perfect start to the learning adventures to follow.
Many wonder what that decorating committee has in store for this year. It’s rumored that it’s huge and lots of folks will want their picture taken alongside it. It’s something that’s in keeping with the AgResearch theme of growing and education when it comes to soil, weather and shared experience.
Join many of your neighbors at the Plateau Research and Education Center on Hwy. 70 N. for this annual event. The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in 2021 due to a predicted tornado. Most of the speakers and home garden experts that had planned to participate in 2021 have agreed to bring answers to your current questions and introduce you to what’s new in home landscaping. Learn about Iris and pineapple lilies and witness first-hand what nursery favorites actually look like years after they’ve been planted.
Twelve speakers will present varying garden subjects with seating in extra large tents. There will be exhibits, plant sales, vegetable tasting and food vendors. Because the Master Gardeners program is a part of the University of Tennessee, they’re all about education and they want to share that with like minded people. This day is free to the public.
The Fall Garden Festival will be held at Discovery Gardens, in Plateau Education and Research Center is at 320 Experiment Station Rd. Aug. 30. Gates open at 8 a.m.
