All things autumn were enjoyed by over 1,800 people Sept. 17 as the FFA chapters at Stone Memorial and Cumberland County high schools hosted the second annual Fall Farm Day.
As visitors entered the campus of Stone Memorial they immediately noticed the car, truck and tractor show, which consisted of over 40 entries, including participants’ from the Crossville Cruisers.
As visitors made their way through the festival they had the opportunity to visit with over 35 vendors including food trucks, boutiques, woodwork and various other small businesses. Visitors also had the opportunity to engage in demonstrations, games, and a petting zoo with animals provided by students of CCHS and SMHS FFA.
The dunking booth seemed to be a popular attraction, as visitors had the opportunity to dunk students and teachers. While some may have enjoyed the dunking booth too much, bounce houses were a popular attraction to kids and kids at heart.
The car show ended with seven winners in different categories who took home trophies made by SMHS Agricultural mechanical students Bobby Davenport and Gavin Borland.
The students of the FFA chapters would like to thank the community, sponsoring businesses, SMHS administration, parents, volunteers and visitors for their support of Fall Farm Day. Proceeds from Fall Farm Day will be split evenly between both FFA programs and will be used to attend the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, IN, in October.
Students hope to see everyone at the third annual Fall Farm Day for an even bigger and better event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.