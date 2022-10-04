DSC05223.jpg

The August Friday at the Crossroads offered a festive time for the community, celebrating back to school and learning more about the United Fund of Cumberland County. The October event takes a harvest theme Friday from 4-8 p.m. in downtown Crossville.

It’s harvest time, and vendors are ready to celebrate the splendor of fall at Friday at the Crossroads in Downtown Crossville.

The event is set for Friday from 4-8 p.m., with activities and vendors located around the Main St. and surrounding streets in the downtown area.

There will be music at the Crossville Depot and Social Brew. Many of the vendors will have fun games with a fall twist. Enjoy a fall evening downtown with friends and neighbors at Friday at the Crossroads.

Downtown Crossville Inc. provides the funding and support that makes Friday at the Crossroads possible, with additional support from the city of Crossville which absorbs costs it incurs in connection with the event.

The vendors below have shared their activities and information for the Oct. 7 event:

 

Crossville Depot

169 N. Main St.

 

The Staph Band

5-7 p.m.

This six-piece band includes musicians playing steel guitar, fiddle, piano, lead guitar, bass and drums.

 

Social Brew

140 N. Main St.

Joseph Creath, music

6-8 p.m.

 

Sweet Haven

Check out the turtle apples, Halloween-themed cake pops and chocolate-covered pretzels. They will also have homemade dog treats and spooky chocolate-covered strawberries. Register to win a free six-inch birthday cake or Thanksgiving pie.

 

Flapjack’s Curios and Readings by Kimblee

Intuitive readings, bath salts and teas. A portion of proceeds will support local animal rescue efforts.

 

Hurricane Cycles

138 N. Main St.

 

The Hangout Gym

Take part in a Spartan DEKA Zone challenge

 

Cheesecakes Plus More

Free face painting for the kids. Buy some slices of cheesecake, pumpkin bread and cookies — and don’t forget the homemade dog treats for your furry friends.

 

French’s Shoes 

117 N. Main St.

 

Icee Truck

 

Mitchell Drug Co.

97 N. Main St.

 

KALON

Play a game of cornhole and check out the retail area. There will be Halloween gel nail painting, hair tinsel and feathers, strip lashes, temporary tattoos, face paint and candy.

 

Fifth St. and Main St.

 

TAC Mobile Archery

Enjoy a carnival style archery game to play with foam-tipped arrows and low draw weight bows.

 

French’s Boots

78 N. Main St.

 

PB Woodworking

Selling woodworking items and sharing sweets and teats with the public.

 

Powers Law Firm

79 N. Main St.

 

Timeless Bridal

Stop by to register for a gift card giveaway and snap a photo with the fall photo backdrop.

 

Crossville Trophy

64 N. Main St.

 

Yarngifter

Find hand towels with crochet toppers

 

Cumberland County Courthouse

2 N. Main St.

 

Cumberland County Republican Party

Corner of Fourth St. and Main St.

Sponsoring The Scoop

 

Ponies-R-Us

Check out the farm animals

 

Cumberland County Health Department

Stop by the health department’s tent for face painting and enjoy some fun games — Connect 4, hula hoops and jump ropes — or decorate a pumpkin or color some fall and Halloween pages.

 

Bunz on the Run

Stone Museum

Food truck offering hot dogs and fixin’s.

 

Veterans Memorial

Main St. and Fourth St.

 

Mountain Snow

Shaved ice treats

 

Crosssville-Cumberland 

County Chamber of Commerce

34 S. Main St.

 

Cumberland County Livestock Producers Association

The Blue Spruce Salon and Barbershop

Ash + Co.

In Bloom Beauty and Boutique

 

Big Jim’s Bail Bonds

59 S. Main St.

 

SKD Print, Pak & Ship

Free notary service during the event

 

CPG & Bronco’s Pizza

69 S. Main St.

 

Agape Family Photography

There will be a photo backdrop set up.

 

Kaleidoscope Salon

68 S. Main St.

 

Christian Academy of the 

Cumberlands

Pick up a fidget keychain and cheer on the CAC cheerleaders as they perform cheers and a dance.

 

Home Instead

19 Stanley St.

 

Upper Cumberland Pride

Handing out paper fans, glow sticks and other treats.

 

Highland Federal

106 S. Main St.

 

Scentsy-Mary Cress

Stop by for a trick-or-treat giveaway

 

Epicure-Bill Cress

There will be a puck-drop game for the kids

 

Motorists are reminded streets will be closed in the downtown area from 4-8 p.m. The last Friday at the Crossroads event for 2022 will be the Winter Wonderland, scheduled Dec. 2.

 

