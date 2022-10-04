It’s harvest time, and vendors are ready to celebrate the splendor of fall at Friday at the Crossroads in Downtown Crossville.
The event is set for Friday from 4-8 p.m., with activities and vendors located around the Main St. and surrounding streets in the downtown area.
There will be music at the Crossville Depot and Social Brew. Many of the vendors will have fun games with a fall twist. Enjoy a fall evening downtown with friends and neighbors at Friday at the Crossroads.
Downtown Crossville Inc. provides the funding and support that makes Friday at the Crossroads possible, with additional support from the city of Crossville which absorbs costs it incurs in connection with the event.
The vendors below have shared their activities and information for the Oct. 7 event:
Crossville Depot
169 N. Main St.
The Staph Band
5-7 p.m.
This six-piece band includes musicians playing steel guitar, fiddle, piano, lead guitar, bass and drums.
Social Brew
140 N. Main St.
Joseph Creath, music
6-8 p.m.
Sweet Haven
Check out the turtle apples, Halloween-themed cake pops and chocolate-covered pretzels. They will also have homemade dog treats and spooky chocolate-covered strawberries. Register to win a free six-inch birthday cake or Thanksgiving pie.
Flapjack’s Curios and Readings by Kimblee
Intuitive readings, bath salts and teas. A portion of proceeds will support local animal rescue efforts.
Hurricane Cycles
138 N. Main St.
The Hangout Gym
Take part in a Spartan DEKA Zone challenge
Cheesecakes Plus More
Free face painting for the kids. Buy some slices of cheesecake, pumpkin bread and cookies — and don’t forget the homemade dog treats for your furry friends.
French’s Shoes
117 N. Main St.
Icee Truck
Mitchell Drug Co.
97 N. Main St.
KALON
Play a game of cornhole and check out the retail area. There will be Halloween gel nail painting, hair tinsel and feathers, strip lashes, temporary tattoos, face paint and candy.
Fifth St. and Main St.
TAC Mobile Archery
Enjoy a carnival style archery game to play with foam-tipped arrows and low draw weight bows.
French’s Boots
78 N. Main St.
PB Woodworking
Selling woodworking items and sharing sweets and teats with the public.
Powers Law Firm
79 N. Main St.
Timeless Bridal
Stop by to register for a gift card giveaway and snap a photo with the fall photo backdrop.
Crossville Trophy
64 N. Main St.
Yarngifter
Find hand towels with crochet toppers
Cumberland County Courthouse
2 N. Main St.
Cumberland County Republican Party
Corner of Fourth St. and Main St.
Sponsoring The Scoop
Ponies-R-Us
Check out the farm animals
Cumberland County Health Department
Stop by the health department’s tent for face painting and enjoy some fun games — Connect 4, hula hoops and jump ropes — or decorate a pumpkin or color some fall and Halloween pages.
Bunz on the Run
Stone Museum
Food truck offering hot dogs and fixin’s.
Veterans Memorial
Main St. and Fourth St.
Mountain Snow
Shaved ice treats
Crosssville-Cumberland
County Chamber of Commerce
34 S. Main St.
Cumberland County Livestock Producers Association
The Blue Spruce Salon and Barbershop
Ash + Co.
In Bloom Beauty and Boutique
Big Jim’s Bail Bonds
59 S. Main St.
SKD Print, Pak & Ship
Free notary service during the event
CPG & Bronco’s Pizza
69 S. Main St.
Agape Family Photography
There will be a photo backdrop set up.
Kaleidoscope Salon
68 S. Main St.
Christian Academy of the
Cumberlands
Pick up a fidget keychain and cheer on the CAC cheerleaders as they perform cheers and a dance.
Home Instead
19 Stanley St.
Upper Cumberland Pride
Handing out paper fans, glow sticks and other treats.
Highland Federal
106 S. Main St.
Scentsy-Mary Cress
Stop by for a trick-or-treat giveaway
Epicure-Bill Cress
There will be a puck-drop game for the kids
Motorists are reminded streets will be closed in the downtown area from 4-8 p.m. The last Friday at the Crossroads event for 2022 will be the Winter Wonderland, scheduled Dec. 2.
