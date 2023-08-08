On Wednesday, Aug. 9 at noon, the “fall” concert series will commence. However, due to most of the performers in The Spongebob Musical having returned to school, we’ll be entertained by various members of the Playhouse’s repertoire singing songs that are cherished by us all. Come and enjoy this talented group.
Great New Books
The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride
Chicken Hill, a pre-World War II Pennsylvania community, doesn’t seem like much: it’s poor, with no running water and a population consisting of multiple marginalized groups—Jewish, Black, Italian—all struggling, scheming and hoping for the best while writhing in seemingly intractable disappointment. In this complex novel, McBride takes a mash-up of plots and over a dozen main characters, each with his or her own history, and weaves them together seamlessly with humor, empathy and a determined sense of justice. The final third of the book focuses on a conspiracy by the people of Chicken Hill to rescue one of their own—a deaf, Black, 12-year-old orphan named Dodo—from a nightmarish state asylum like something out of Dickens. Dodo was committed to this house of horrors through the treachery of a local doctor and KKK leader, Doc Roberts. But fortune has a way of flipping things around, sometimes in the right direction, and McBride ends the novel with so much poignancy and heartfelt sympathy for his characters that readers will be hard-pressed not to be moved.
Dark Corners by Megan Goldin
Goldin’s new novel is a direct sequel to The Night Swim (2020). The FBI enlists the aid of true-crime podcaster Rachel Krall to find out what happened to a young woman who went missing shortly after she visited a man in prison suspected of killing several people. Rachel soon discovers that the missing woman, a social media influencer named Maddison Logan, seems only to exist online. Is there a real Maddison Logan out there somewhere? Or is she the creation of some other person? And what is her connection to the man she visited in prison? Digging into the disappearance, Rachel uncovers a hidden online world and a killer with a dangerous obsession. Goldin keeps readers on their toes, offering tantalizing clues to what’s really going on but keeping the truth a closely-guarded secret until it’s time to reveal it.
Mister Magic by Kiersten White
The allure and untrustworthiness of memory and childhood experiences are deftly explored in this compelling and eerie slow burn. Believing herself to have been kidnapped by her father at age eight, Val has lived with him in isolation in Idaho for 30 years. She has no memory of her life before and, upon her father’s death, is confronted by a potential link to the unknown pieces of her past when two men show up and claim to have been her costars on the famed children’s television program Mister Magic. With nothing to lose and desperate for information, Val accepts an invitation to appear on a reunion podcast for the show, which ended abruptly in the early ‘90s. Prose with natural tenderness and well-placed interstitial chapters that provide glimpses into both the nostalgia and a conspiracy theory will have readers simultaneously desperate for answers and fearful of what more will be revealed.
Library Laugh I
What did the air conditioner say to the man?
“I’m your biggest fan.”
Libraries=Information
Did you know that most chemical flea collars used on cats and dogs are also considered household hazardous waste? That means when it’s time to throw away an old collar, it’s considered so toxic you cannot throw it away in the regular trash. Perhaps it’s time to look into more natural and kinder alternatives to keep fleas at bay. Look for collars that use geraniol oils and powerful essential oils like peppermint and thyme that keep both fleas and mosquitoes away.
One of the easiest ways to help bees is to give them a safe, dry place to live in your backyard. Stacked firewood is a natural and untreated place that’s perfect for bees. Use a cordless drill to create holes on the sides of the stacked firewood, between two and ten milimeters in diameter. Drill as deep as the bit will go, randomly creating tunnels in the firewood. Don’t go all the way through, as bees like a closed tunnel. Sand away any splinters and rough edges, as bees prefer a smooth entry.
Library Laugh II
What did the dirt say to the rain?
If you keep falling my name will be mud.
Stingy Schobel Says
Get free coffee grounds. Coffee grounds are great for compost. Many Starbucks stores participate in Grounds for Your garden, a program that provides packaged grounds for free. Or you can ask your local coffee shop to save grounds for you.
Summer Smile Bonus
What do you call a snowman in August?
A puddle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.