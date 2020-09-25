Carrie Hassler will kick off the Fall Chill Music Series Oct. 16.
Presented by the city of Crossville, the music series will be held at the Amphitheater at 29 Division St. in downtown Crossville, in front of the Art Circle Public Library.
Music begins at 7 p.m. There will be concessions available, but admission is free. Remember to bring a lawn chair of blanket.
Country and bluegrass musician Carrie Hassler often finds her voice compared to Alison Krauss, Patsy Cline and Etta James. She’s received accolades for County Song of the Year by Strictly Country Magazine and appeared on the cover of Bluegrass Music Profiles magazine. Her song “Country Strong” was the no. 1 country single on European country radio, and she’s released several albums that hit no. 1 on bluegrass music charts in the U.S.
Hassler was born in Chattanooga and raised in nearby Pikeville. Today, she makes her home in Cumberland County with her family.
The Fall Chill Music Series will continue through Nov. 20. October performances will include Travis Bigwood and The Lonesome Doves on Oct. 23 and the Double D Band on Oct. 30. WestWend takes the stage Nov. 6, The Cumberland Outlaws on Nov. 13 and Melissa Ellis Nov. 20.
Travis Bigwood and the Lonesome Doves are an Americana folk band from Knoxville whose songs tell the story of growing up in East Tennessee.
The Double D Band hails from Soddy Daisy, with music influenced by classic country, rockabilly and the Bakersfield, BA, honky-tonk twang.
Wendy Crowe and Jonathan Maness began performing in 2011 in Knoxville. The Americana/country duo performs and records new traditional country music. Their latest CD, “Linger For A While,” presents bluegrass standards with the duo’s new twist. They have performed at some of the biggest festivals in the United States and Europe, including Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion, the National Cornbread Festival, and the Pensacola Great Gulf Festival. Their second album was set for release in late 2020.
Cumberland County’s own Brandon Myers, Austin Brown and Tanner Christoper make up The Cumberland Outlaws. They began playing together after graduating from Cumberland County High School.
Another Cumberland County favorite, Melissa Ellis offers an unmatched voice and style, with a signature blend of blues, jazz and blue-eyed soul.
For more information, visit the Palace Theatre website, www.palacetheatre-crossville.com.
