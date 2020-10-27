The Fall Chill Music series will continue Friday with the Double D Band taking the stage at the Amp at 7 p.m.
The Double D Band hails from Soddy Daisy, with music influenced by classic country, rockabilly and the Bakersfield, BA, honky-tonk twang.
Presented by the city of Crossville, the music series will be held at the Amphitheater at 29 Division St. in downtown Crossville, in front of the Art Circle Public Library.
Music begins at 7 p.m. There will be concessions available, but admission is free. Remember to bring a lawn chair of blanket.
Travis Bigwood and the Lonesome Doves are an Americana folk band from Knoxville whose songs tell the story of growing up in East Tennessee.
The Fall Chill Music Series will continue through Nov. 20. Upcoming performers include WestWend Nov. 6, The Cumberland Outlaws on Nov. 13 and Melissa Ellis Nov. 20.
WestWend features Wendy Crowe and Jonathan Maness. They began performing in 2011 in Knoxville. The Americana/country duo performs and records new traditional country music. Their latest CD, “Linger For A While,” presents bluegrass standards with the duo’s new twist. They have performed at some of the biggest festivals in the United States and Europe, including Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion, the National Cornbread Festival, and the Pensacola Great Gulf Festival. Their second album was set for release in late 2020.
Cumberland County’s own Brandon Myers, Austin Brown and Tanner Christoper make up The Cumberland Outlaws. They began playing together after graduating from Cumberland County High School.
Another Cumberland County favorite, Melissa Ellis offers an unmatched voice and style, with a signature blend of blues, jazz and blue-eyed soul.
For more information, visit the Palace Theatre website, www.palacetheatre-crossville.com.
