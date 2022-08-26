The Fairfield Glade Rotary Club is proud to present the annual Music Festival on Sept. 17 at the Grove in Fairfield Glade.
Sail On (Beach Boys tribute band from Nashville) and Cookeville favorites “The Smokey Nights” will be performing for this afternoon event.
The Music Festival and Wine on the Plateau are the two biggest fundraisers for the Rotary Club every year. Through these two events, over $40,000 annually is raised to support scholarships, service projects, senior/youth programs, non-profit support and so much more.
Advance tickets will go on sale at the Center, for $15, in mid-August. Hopefully the weather will cooperate this year, but we are working with the bands on a makeup date in the event of weather cancellation.
If you are interested in a sponsorship for the event, please contact Jack Williams at gladevol@frontiernet.net or call/text 931-210-0543.
There are various levels of sponsorships. Rotary members would be happy to discuss options that best suit your needs.
