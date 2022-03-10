The Fairfield Glade Lion’s Club inducted Gilbert R. Ghearing, MD, Cindy S. Hughes, and Donald W. Hughes Jr. into the club at the Feb. 15 meeting at the Community Center.
Gilbert Ghearing moved to the Glade 18 months ago from Livingston. Gilbert has a B.S. degree from Ohio State University, M.D. from New York Medical, and completed his residency and fellowship at ETSU (Johnson City). His work experience includes 26 years in the U.S. Army, 20 years as a scuba instructor, and 25 years practicing family medicine/obstetrics.
Gilbert and his wife, Dolly, have seven children and eight grandchildren. His hobbies include mission work, scuba diving and running. He joined the FG Lions Club to be of service to others. Lion Bob Emrick is Gilbert’s sponsor.
Cindy and Don Hughes moved to the Glade 2.5 years ago from Michigan City, IN. Cindy’s work experience includes being a district manager for a local newspaper and a Schwan’s Route Manager. Don is retired from the U.S. Navy and the steel mill industry. His background is in maintenance. They have two children and three grandchildren. Their hobbies include traveling and work working. Together they run “Wild About Cats of Cumberland County” (cat rescue). This is a special interest cause that they both are devoted to. Their reason for joining Lions is to help in the community and help people. Lions Bill and Pat Bock are the Hugheses’ sponsors.
The Fairfield Glade Lions Club is one of the largest Lions Clubs in the state of Tennessee. The club is recognized by the Lions organization as one of the most active clubs for serving their community. FG Lions local programs include sight conservation, hearing and speech conservation, diabetes awareness, “Student of the Month” program, and youth outreach. Dinner meetings are held the third Tuesday of each month at the Christ Lutheran Church on Snead Road starting at 6 p.m. and normally ending by 8 p.m. Please call Lion member Bill Bock at 847-610-6200 for more information or to answer any questions. Membership is open to both men and women and a special rate is available for married couples. Bill can also make a date for you to visit a meeting at no cost for the first meeting.
The Lions’ motto is “We Serve.” The best reason for becoming a Lion is the opportunity to do as a group what we cannot hope to achieve on our own, to serve our fellow man, and to make the world a better place.
