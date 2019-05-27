We are women! We are strong!
We are the Fairfield Glade Ladies Club; and we come together monthly September-June to help keep our community strong through service, education, enrichment and fellowship.
The Club’s monthly meeting/luncheon on Wednesday, June 5, will have a great program about the great Upper Cumberland attractions to visit.
Ruth Dyal, executive director of the Upper Cumberland Tourism Association, will present Staycation Options that give folks a reason to stay home and discover the area’s jewels this summer.
A native of Germany, Dyal married a Tennessean and moved to the Upper Cumberland, where she quickly learned to love the region and has become one of its most passionate ambassadors.
Women in Fairfield Glade are welcome to attend, enjoy each other’s fellowship, take care of business, donate to charities and get educated by the program.
Doors open at 10 a.m. at Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center, and members should take their seats by 11 for the business meeting.
The hour before the meeting provides opportunities to hear details about the wine and cheese basket giveaway; to deposit items such as hotel toiletries, box tops and used printer toner cartridges; and donate to the Service Project of the Month, Cumberland Mountain State Park. The Travel Table will feature new, exciting and oft-times incredible trips coming up.
Lunch is $15 and includes country-fried steak topped with beef gravy, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, rolls and apple pie. A hearty vegan alternative will also be available. Coffee, iced tea and water will be on each table. Hot water and tea bags will be available.
Make online reservations no later than a week before the luncheon, between 8 a.m. May 27 until 10 a.m. May 29. Reference the Fairfield Glade Ladies Club Yearbook/Directory, pages 3 and 4 for directions. Those who do not have a directory or computer can call the Reservation Line at 931-200-6080.
Early luncheon ticket payment and pickup will be from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 4at Fairifeld Glade Community Center.
