The board of directors of the Fairfield Glade Ladies Club has been gathering as much information as possible to make wise decisions regarding coming events and meetings of the club. The following events have been cancelled:
The 2020 fashion show has been officially canceled and will not be rescheduled. They appreciate the sponsors for this event: Crossville Heating & Cooling, Crye-Leike Brown Realty, and Offices of Financial Advisors SDP & Associates & Estate Attorney, Melanie Shada.
For those who have purchased fashion show tickets, the following options are available:
1. Donate the $25 purchase price to the charities account of the club.
2. Apply the $25 to pay membership dues for the fiscal year July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021.
3. Request a refund of your $25 ticket.
Please advise which option you choose by sending an email, including your name and phone number, no later than May 1, to flcfashionshow@gmail.com.
The May 6 club meeting/luncheon is cancelled.
The Spring Marketplace set for May 1-2 is cancelled. They appreciate the support of ProMortage, who was to sponsor this event.
The board of directors will meet in May to determine the future of the June 3 meeting and luncheon.
During this difficult time, the club remains committed to its members and sponsors who have been so critical to charitable endeavors.
