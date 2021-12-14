On Dec. 6 Fair Park hosted our annual Ladies Night Out fundraiser.
Oh, what a night we had! More than 150 women of all ages came out to have a night of fun, food, and some last-minute shopping for the holiday.
We all had a fabulous time and had a very special guest — Ernestine, who had all laughing.
Ernestine, also known as Ernie Wilson, was told months ago that he could not call bingo for us on Ladies Night because he was not a “lady.”
Ernie, a veteran retired from the United States Army and a Fair Park Senior Center member, is our most requested bingo caller. He always has a smile on his face, and his laugh is contagious. We love having him around.
Ernie really cares about our Senior Center and our members so it did not surprise us when “Ernestine” showed up with the blonde wig and all. He really topped off the night.
Fair Park Senior Center would like to thank all those in the community who came out to support us and would like to thank all of our volunteers who helped make this possible.
We are forever grateful to have your support for Fair Park and our mission to keep our senior community thriving.
Thank you!
* * *
Tickets are running low for our 11th annual Lucas and Friends Christmas Variety Show with Ruth & Wayne Lucas and host D.J. Garrison.
Ruth Lucas does an amazing job coordinating this family favorite each year.
This year’s show will feature Anthony Woolbright, Kristen Neeley, Opal Todd, Kendra Todd, Crossville Kickers, Annaliese Hayes, Ariella Hayes, Mona Donahue, Phil Ciancio, Elizabeth Brewer, Carlie Desebrais, Donna Garrison, The Grinch, Anna & Ace, Stage Manager Cheryl Woolbright, and last but not least, Santa Claus.
The show will start at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at the beautiful historic Palace Theatre.
Tickets are $12 each and can be purchased at Fair Park Senior Center or the Palace Theatre.
We hope to see you all there!
* * *
We are excited to announce that on Monday, Dec. 20, at noon we will have Grandparents Day.
We will have a gingerbread house decorating contest, Christmas coloring sheets, games, Christmas snacks, hot cocoa, and a special visit from Santa Claus. Grandparents and grandchildren can get a photo made and a gift from Santa.
Preregistration is required for this special occasion. Limited seating available. Please call Fair Park Senior Center at 931-484-7416 to reserve your spot.
* * *
Fair Park Senior Center now has a writing group. This is a supportive community of like-minded writers who come together to pursue the art and craft of writing.
It’s a great opportunity to meet new people, make friends, find accountability partners, and discuss topics related to writing, publishing and selling your books.
The group meets at 2 p.m. each Tuesday. We would be glad to have you.
Call Alicia at the center for more information.
* * *
Fair Park is open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. We have billiards all day every day. Other activities include:
Monday
• 10 a.m. — Table tennis
• 10 a.m. — Chair volleyball
• Noon — Hand & Foot, Pinochle
• 1 p.m. — Crochet club
Tuesday
• 12:30 p.m. — Line dancing
• 2 p.m. — Age of Pages writing group
Wednesday
• 9 a.m. — Wii Games
• 10 a.m. — Bingo
• Noon — Mexican Train
• 12:30 p.m. — Corn hole
• 2 p.m. — Guitar forum
Thursday
• 10 a.m. — Table tennis
• 10 a.m. — Chair volleyball
• 12 p.m. — Mah Jongg
• 1 p.m. — Tai Chi
• 6:30 p.m. — Line Dancing
Friday
• 9:30 a.m. — Entertainment
• 10:30 a.m. — Bingo with sponsor
• 11:30 a.m. — Lunch
• 12:30 p.m. — All card games
Stop by Fair Park Senior Center at 1433 Livingston Rd., Crossville, for a full list of special monthly classes and events.
* * *
Come on out and join us Friday, Dec. 17, for our annual Christmas party.
At 9:30 we will start with some our favorite Christmas-themed games. We will also have our Christmas gift exchange. If you would like to participate in our gift exchange, bring a wrapped gift.
At 10:20 Miranda with Life Care Center of Crossville will be judging our coloring contest. We will have first-, second- and third-place winners.
If you have not entered into the coloring contest come by Fair Park and pick out a couple of Christmas coloring sheets. All of our coloring sheets will be donated to Life Care Center of Crossville residents to place in their rooms.
At 10:30 we will have bingo sponsored by Life Care Center of Crossville.
Following bingo Carolyn will be serving our Christmas dinner at 11:30. We will have ham, yams, green beans, dessert and a drink for a $5 donation.
Following lunch, we will be playing Hand & Foot, euchre, pinochle and bridge. Billiards will be open all day.
Fair Park Senior Center is at 1433 Livingston Road, Crossville, across from the Cumberland County Fairgrounds.
Stop by or call 931-484-7416 if you have any questions or would like more information
We hope to see everyone Friday.
A big thank you to our volunteers, kitchen staff and our janitor who help make Fair Park what it is today!
