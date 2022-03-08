Do you have a guitar or a similar instrument, or like to sing and are looking for a fun group of people to get together with?
Visit our open jam at 2 p.m. every Wednesday.
This group is a club for anyone age 60 or above who share an interest in acoustic guitar and/or similar instruments. It’s a great opportunity to meet with and get to know fellow musicians, trade knowledge, play music, make new friends, and have fun.
Grab your instrument and come join us. Call for more information.
Come take a trip with Fair Park Senior Center. We have two trips scheduled for March that you won’t want to miss. Call to make reservations.
March 22 — Great Smoky Mountain Moonshine Murder Dinner and Show. Must be registered and paid for by March 11. We will depart from Fair Park at 11:30 to give time to shop before the dinner show. Show starts at 5 p.m. CDT. Cost is $80 and includes dinner, admission, and van trip fee.
March 29 — Biblical Times Dinner Theater in Pigeon Forge. We will depart from Fair Park at 11:30 to give time to shop before the dinner show. Show starts at 5 p.m. CDT. Cost is $85 and includes dinner, admission, and van trip fee. Must be registered and paid for by March 18.
Fair Park Senior Center is starting support groups. We feel that this is a great need within our senior community.
Support groups serve many purposes, allowing members the opportunity to share their common experiences, find coping strategies, and learn together.
They can reduce stress and anxiety, decrease feelings of isolation, and provide empowerment and hope.
We will be offering two types of support groups, one for grief and one for chronic illnesses. The two support groups will meet once a week at different times.
Call Alicia if you are interested in attending and would like more information.
The “Gone” Show — A night of fun for the whole family!
If you enjoyed our Christmas show and Crossville’s Got Talent, you will not want to miss our annual Gone Show.
Lucas, a longtime senior center member and board member, does an amazing job coordinating this show. It has become a local family favorite over the years.
The Gone Show is a comedy show that will be sure to keep you entertained. This show will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at the historic Palace Theatre.
Tickets are on sale now. You can purchase them at Fair Park Senior Center, Palace Theatre or call Ruth Lucas at 931-248-2487.
We hope to see you all come out for a night of laughs and entertainment.
Fair Park Senior Center’s daily activities include:
Monday
• 10 a.m. — Table tennis
• 10 a.m. — Chair volleyball
• Noon — Hand and Foot, pinochle and euchre
• 1 p.m. — Crochet club
Tuesday
• 10 a.m. — Tai Chi for Arthritis for Fall Prevention
• 12:30 p.m. — Line Dancing
Wednesday
• 9 a.m. — Wii Games
• 10 a.m. — Bingo
• Noon — Mexican Train
• Noon — Cornhole
• 2 p.m. — Open jam — guitars and more
Thursday
• 10 a.m. — Table tennis
• 10 a.m. — Chair volleyball
• Noon — Mah Jongg
• 12:30 p.m. — Tai chi
• 6:30 p.m. — Line dancing
Friday
• 9:30 a.m. — Entertainment
• 10:30 a.m. — Bingo with sponsor
• 11:30 a.m. — Lunch
• 12:30 p.m. — Hand & Foot, pinochle, euchre and Bridge
Billiards take place daily.
Stop by Fair Park Senior Center for a full list of special monthly classes and events.
If you are age 60 or older and are looking to meet new friends and get involved in your community, give us a call — or come by and see us to take a tour of our facility and grab a monthly calendar.
There are no membership fees or dues, and we have something for everyone.
Join us Friday, March 11, for a day full of activities.
Special entertainment will start at 9:30 a.m. Quality Home Health will be offering blood pressure checks at 10.
Bingo will begin at 10:30, with prizes donated from Quality Home Health. At 11:30, we will serve a lunch menu of baked chicken, stuffing, green beans, dessert and a drink for $5.
Following lunch will be card games, including hand-and-foot, euchre, pinochle, and bridge. The billiards and computer lab will be open all day.
We would like to give a special thank you to our entertainers, sponsors, volunteers, janitor and our kitchen crew for everything they do for our senior center.
Your service is greatly appreciated.
