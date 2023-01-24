Mahjong or Mah-Jongg is a tile-based game that was developed in the 19th century in China and has spread throughout the world since the early 20th century.
Join us at noon every Thursday to play. We would love to have you.
The Fair Park Nutrition Program provides a hot homemade nutritionally balanced meal at 11:30 a.m. every Wednesday and Friday at no charge.
This program does not have income requirements.
The only requirement is to be a Fair
Park Senior Center member and reserve meals.
Billiards are played all day Monday-Friday.
Other daily activities include:
Monday
Chair volleyball, 9 a.m.
Computer class, 9:30 a.m.
Table tennis, 10 a.m.
Card Games: Hand & Foot, Rook, Euchre, noon
Tuesday
Computer class, 9:30 a.m.
TOPS group, 9:30 a.m.
Grief support, 9:30 a.m.
Line dancing, 12:30 p.m.
Crochet Club, 1 p.m.
Wednesday
Wii games, 9 a.m.
Bingo, 10 a.m.
Lunch, 11:30 a.m.; reservations required
Corn hole, 12:30 p.m.
Open jam: guitars and more, 2 p.m.
Line dancing class, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
Chair volleyball, 9 a.m.
Table tennis, 10 a.m.
Mah Jongg, noon
Tai Chi, 12:30 p.m.
Friday
Entertainment, 9:30 a.m.
Bingo with sponsor, 10:30 a.m.
Lunch, 11:30 a.m.; reservations required
Hand & Foot, Rook, Euchre and Bridge, 12:30 p.m.
Stop by Fair Park Senior Center for a full schedule of special monthly classes and events. Anyone age 60 or older who is looking to meet new friends or get involved in the community is welcome to visit us to take a tour of our facility and get a schedule.
There are no membership fees or dues. We have something for everyone.
