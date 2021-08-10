“The heart of a volunteer is not measured in size, but by the depth of the commitment to make a difference in the lives of others.”
Our volunteers are the heartbeat of our center. We are very grateful for all the hard work and time each of them put toward making Fair Park Senior Center what it is today, a family. Volunteers helped pack 157 boxes of groceries for our free grocery giveaway on Aug. 3.
Many opportunities are open for those wanting to volunteer. They include front desk, seasonal and special event decorating, teaching a special class, entertaining, event set up, material aid distribution and so much more.
They are also currently looking for volunteers to head a book club and a counseling group.
Call Alicia at Fair Park Senior Center at 931-484-7416 for more information on volunteering.
Fair Park
Travel Program
The center’s travel program is now open and we cannot be more excited for the upcoming trips.
August trips planned include A Pirates Voyage Dinner Show in Pigeon Forge, Moonshine Murders Mystery Dinner Show in Pigeon Forge, Hit Parade Show at the Grand Majestic Theater in Pigeon Forge, and a Knoxville shopping trip.
Call or stop by Fair Park Senior Center for more information on dates, times, and to reserve a spot.
Fair Park Schedule
Fair Park is open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays. The center is at 1433 Livingston Rd., Crossville.
Daily activities include:
Monday
• 10 a.m. — Table Tennis
• 10 a.m. — Chair volleyball
• Noon — Hand and foot, pinochle, euchre, and bridge
• 1 p.m. — Crochet club
• Billiards all day
Tuesday
• 12:30 p.m. — Line dancing
• Billiards all day
Wednesday
• 9 a.m. — Wii games
• 10 a.m. — Bingo
• Noon — Mexican Train
• Noon — Euchre
• 12:30 p.m. — Corn nole
• 2 p.m. — Guitar Forum
• Billiards all day
Thursday
• 10 a.m. — Table tennis
• 10 a.m. — Chair volleyball
• Noon — Mahjong
• 1 p.m. — Tai chi
• 6:30p — Line dancing
• Billiards all day
Friday
• 9:30 a.m. — Entertainment
• 10:30 a.m. — Bingo with sponsor
• 11:30 a.m. — Lunch
• 12:30 p.m. — All card games
• Billiards all day
Stop by Fair Park Senior Center for a full list of special monthly classes and events.
Upper Cumberland TN Senior Olympics
Registration for the 2021 Upper Cumberland Tennessee Senior Olympics district events is now open.
This is a qualifying year for the 2022 State Games.
Registration deadline is Aug. 25. Anyone 50 and older and would like more information on how to get involved, feel free to contact Fair Park Senior Center at 931-484-7416 or stop by 1433 Livingston Rd., Crossville, to pick up a registration packet.
Crossville’s Got
Talent Auditions
There are some talented folks in Crossville — and now is their time to shine!
Audition registration for Crossville’s Got Talent is now until Sept. 1.
Call Ruth Lucas at 931-248-2487 to sign up for auditions. Auditions will be Sept. 7.
The show will be held at the beautiful Palace Theatre in downtown Crossville on Sept. 25 at 7 p.m.
Friday at Fair Park
Senior Center
Join in Friday, Aug. 13, for a day full of activities.
At 9:30 a.m. will be entertainment with special very special guests Annetta Deck and TJ Fincher. If you have never seen either of them perform you will not want to miss this.
At 10:30 a.m. join in on some bingo fun with sponsor Quality Home Health, who will also be offering free blood pressure checks.
Following bingo Carolyn will be serving lunch at 11:30. This is our $5 fundraiser meal.
Our menu will be chicken, potato salad, corn, rolls, dessert and a drink.
Following bingo and lunch we will be playing hand & foot, euchre, pinochle and bridge. Billiards will be open all day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.