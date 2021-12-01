Each day Fair Park Senior center serves more than 100 individuals 60 years of age and older. Due to the increasing number of participants using walkers, canes and wheelchairs, the heavy entry doors created an issue. We are excited to announce that our facility now has electronic entry doors on the front entry and each bathroom.
We are very grateful for our community partners who have helped assist in the funding for the electronic entry doors to our building and restrooms to improve safety and assist our members with entry and exits. We would like to thank Miranda Hajny with Life Care Center of Crossville, Sara Gunter with Eye Centers of Tennessee, Mickey Eldridge with Cumberland Good Samaritans, and FairField Glade Ladies Club President Becky Price and member Marsha Mellert for their generous donation. Thank you all.
* * *
Dec. 6, Fair Park Senior Center will host our second annual Ladies Night Out. If you did not attend our last Ladies Night Out you won’t want to miss this one. This is a night that women of all ages come together for a night of food, fun, and a last stop shop before the holidays. We will have classic Christmas tunes, our free bags, bling, and things bingo, dinner, silent auction, and many different vendors set up for a great night out. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at Fair Park Senior Center. This includes your dinner and admission — bingo is free.
If you would like to become a vendor, contact Alicia at 931-484-7416.
This event will be held at the Community Complex. We will open the doors at 4 p.m.
* * *
Tickets are now on sale for our 11th Annual Lucas and Friends Christmas Variety Show with Ruth and Wayne Lucas and host DJ Garrison. Ruth Lucas does an amazing job coordinating this family favorite each year. This year’s show will feature Anthony Woolbright, Kristen Neeley, Opal Todd, Kendra Todd, Crossville Kickers, Annaliese Hayes, Ariella Hayes, Mona Donahue, Phil Ciancio, Elizabeth Brewer, Carlie Desebrais, Donna Garrison, The Grinch, Anna & Ace, Stage Manager Cheryl Woolbright, and last but not least, Santa Claus. Show will start at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, at the beautiful historic Palace Theatre. Tickets are $12 each and can be purchased at Fair Park Senior Center or the Palace Theatre. We hope to see you all there!
* * *
Fair Park Senior Center is looking to start a writers group. This will be a supportive community of like-minded writers who come together to pursue the art and craft of writing. It’s a great opportunity to meet new people, make friends, find accountability partners, and discuss topics related to writing, publishing and selling your books. If you would like to be a part of this group please call Alicia at Fair Park Senior Center at 931-484-7416 for more information.
* * *
Fair Park is open Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m. We are at 1433 Livingston Rd., Crossville. Here is the list of our daily activities:
Monday
•10 a.m. Table Tennis
•10 a.m. Chair Volleyball
•Noon Hand & Foot, Pinochle, Euchre, & Bridge
•1 p.m. Crochet club
•Billiards all day
Tuesday
•12:30 p.m. Line Dancing
•2 p.m. Age of pages writing group
•Billiards all day
Wednesday
•9 a.m. Wii Games
•10 a.m. Bingo
•Noon Mexican Train
•12:30 p.m. Corn Hole
•2 p.m. Guitar Forum
•Billiards all day
Thursday
•10 a.m. Table Tennis
•10 a.m. Chair Volleyball
•Noon Mah Jongg
•1 p.m. Tai Chi
•6:30p Line Dancing
•Billiards all day
Friday
•9:30 a.m. Entertainment
•10:30 a.m. Bingo with Sponsor
•11:30 a.m. Lunch
•12:30 p.m. all card games
•Billiards all day
For a full list of special monthly classes and events please come by Fair Park Senior Center for the monthly schedule.
* * *
Fair Park Senior Center welcomes back Barbara Pelak from the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade. Barbara was born and raised in Michigan. As newlyweds, Barbara and her husband moved to Florida and have spent the last 40 years living between Naples, FL, and Crossville, TN. She has enjoyed the art of decorative painting for 35 years and the art of paper crafting for 25 years, many times combining the two. Barbara also enjoys painting in watercolors as well as colored pencil. “I have found fulfillment in teaching others over the past 30 years, creativity never stops for me,” said Barbara. Fair Park is excited to have her back teaching her creativity to others.
Join us for Barb’s Christmas card-making class from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1. Class fee is $5 paid to the instructor at time of class.
Preregistration is required. Call 931-484-7416.
