Fair Park Senior Center offers several arts and crafts classes. Our classes are full of creativity and laughter. Call to reserve your spot.
• Jan. 10, 1-3 p.m. — Magical Winter Craft. $5 material fee paid to instructor at time of class.
• Jan. 23, 1-3 p.m. — Glass Bottle Art. $5 material fee paid to instructor at time of class.
* * *
The Fair Park Nutrition Program provides a free hot homemade nutritionally balanced meal every Wednesday and Friday at 11:30 a.m. This program does not have any income requirements. The only requirements are to be a Fair Park Senior Center member and to reserve meals. Call the center to learn more about how to sign up for this program and reserve your meals.
* * *
Upcoming trips for January include:
• Thursday, Jan. 5 — Asian Lantern Festival at the Chattanooga Zoo. $37. Dinner is not included. Reservations can be made at the front desk. The trip will depart from Fair Park at 1:30 p.m. and return at 9 p.m.
• Saturday, Jan. 21 — 111 Flea Market and Shopping in Cookeville. $17. Lunch is not included. Reservations can be made at the front desk beginning at 9 a.m. Jan. 10. The trip will depart from Fair Park at 8:30 a.m. and return at 5 p.m.
* * *
Stop by Fair Park Senior Center for a full list of special monthly classes and events.
If you are age 60 or above and are looking to meet new friends or get involved in your community, come by and see us to take a tour of our facility and grab a monthly calendar.
There are no membership fees or dues. We have something for everyone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.