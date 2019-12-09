Join us this Friday for a morning of entertainment. At 9:30 we will have one of Fair Park’s favorite entertainers, Anthony Woolbright. Bingo with our sponsor Quality Home Health will start at 10:30. At 11:30 we will serve lunch. We hope to see you all there!
Ladies Night Out
Join us this Thursday from 5-8p for a community wide “Ladies Night Out” for women of all ages. This will be a night full of fun, food, and shopping all for a good cause. We will have bags and bling bingo (free), dinner, auction, and local vendors for your last stop shop before the holidays. Admission is $10 at the door, this includes your meal. We hope to see you there!
Holiday Bake Sale
During the month of December we will be taking orders for holiday desserts. Below is a list of desserts we are baking. Call Fair Park Senior Center to place your order. 931-484-7416
Strawberry cream cheesecake, $40
Cherry cream cheesecake, $40
Pecan pie, 20
Granny’s Pie (mix of caramel, pecans, cream cheese, and coconut), $20
Red velvet cake, $40
Mountain Dew cake (9-by-13-inch), $20
Lemonade cake (9-by-13-inch), $20
ButterFinger cake (9-by-13-inch), $20
Pumpkin roll, $10
Red velvet roll, $10
Lucas & Friends Christmas Variety Show
Every year Ruth Lucas does an outstanding job coordinating our fundraiser Christmas shows. If you have never attended you will not want to miss this year’s show held on Dec. 21.
There will be two show times to choose from. There will be a full cast of talented singers performing our favorite Christmas tunes, comedy acts, and the true reason for the season.
This show sells out quickly; come by Fair Park Senior Center to purchase your tickets. All proceeds help fund Fair Park Senior Center.
Back by popular demand…
We have had a couple requests to bring back scrabble and bunco. If you would like to join in on either games or both, we welcome you. Bunco will be held on Tuesdays at 1p and Scrabble will be held on Thursdays at 1p.
Chair Volleyball
If you like volleyball you will love chair volleyball. This is one of the most fun ways to exercise. We have a great group of players who cheerfully greet new players. Come join in on the fun every Monday & Thursday at 10a. We have 2 nets and plenty of room, there is no charge to play.
