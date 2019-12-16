Join us Friday for a morning of entertainment.
At 9:30, we will welcome the Mitchells. If you have never heard them perform, join us as they sing all your favorite classic sing-a-long tunes.
Bingo with our sponsor Life Care Center of Crossville will start at 10:30. Our Christmas potluck will be served at 11:30. You may bring a side dish or dessert if you like; Fair Park will provide meat.
We will also have our gift exchange before bingo. Bring a $10 wrapped gift if you would like to participate; no food items, please.
We would like to give a special thank you to our entertainers, sponsor, and our kitchen crew for everything they do for our senior center. Your service is greatly appreciated!
’Tis the Season
Join us Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 9 a.m. for our annual Christmas party. We will have an ugly sweater contest, Christmas games, bingo, and light refreshments.
Lucas and Friends Christmas Variety Show
Every year Ruth Lucas does an outstanding job coordinating our fundraiser Christmas shows. If you have never attended you will not want to miss this year’s show Dec. 21. There will be two show times to choose from, with a full cast of talented singers performing favorite Christmas tunes, comedy acts and the true reason for the season.
This show sells out quickly; stop by Fair Park Senior Center to purchase tickets. All proceeds help fund Fair Park Senior Center.
Travel Program
Upcoming trips include the Hatfield & McCoy Dinner Show Jan. 13.
On the Jan. 28 history tour, we’ll tour the Parthanon in Nashville, the Belle Meade Plantation and have lunch at the carriage house on the Plantation. This trip must be paid for by Dec. 27th.
Chili Cook-off
Fair Park will host a community chili cook-off Jan. 10. A $100 cash prize will be awarded to the grand winner.
Call or email Alicia at 931-484-7416 or fpscalicia@outlook.com to enter. There is a $20 entry fee.
