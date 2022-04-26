Our Crochet Group is one of our favorite groups of people we have.
Every Monday Fair Park looks forward to this group of women to come in.
Our Crochet Group is a fun way to meet new friends who also enjoy crocheting, and who appreciate the time and effort that go into handmade items.
Time flies when you are having fun and you will be able to make short work of tedious projects. It’s a great place to share what you have learned and learn from others.
Join us every Monday at 1 p.m. We would love to have you.
Ladies Night Luau — Grab your family and friends and join us for a night of fun for women of all ages.
We will have free bags, bling and things bingo, special entertainment from Anthony Woolbright, door prizes, silent auction and pulled pork dinner.
Tickets are $15 and include dinner. All proceeds help support Fair Park Senior Center.
The luau will be June 27. Doors will open at 4 p.m. Call to reserve tickets; you can pay at the door the night of the event, but we still need you to reserve your ticket.
This event is open to the public.
We hope to see you all there
We have merged our support groups. This group will now be for those who are grieving and those who are living with chronic illnesses.
Support groups serve many purposes, allowing members the opportunity to share their common experiences, find coping strategies, and learn together.
They can reduce stress and anxiety, decrease feelings of isolation, and provide empowerment and hope.
Fair Park Senior Center hosts this support group each Tuesday at 10 a.m. We encourage you to join us.
If you are interested in attending and would like more information, please call Alicia at the center.
For a full list of special monthly classes and events please come by Fair Park Senior Center for the monthly schedule.
If you are age 60 or above and are looking to meet new friends and get involved in your community, come by and see us to take a tour of our facility and grab a monthly calendar.
There are no membership fees or dues, and we have something for everyone.
