Congratulations to all of our Senior Olympics bowling athletes!
Singles division champions included bronze winners Edith Dykes, Terry Franklin and Cordell Dyes; silver winners Debra Young, Gloria Jones, Shelby Judkins, Mike McMurray, Buck Thompason and Harold Flynn; and gold winners Beverly Mitchell, Barbara Judkins, Jonnie Franklin, Auda McCoy, Mike Benson, Martin Whitney, Dale Lentz, Wayne Croy, Bill Jones and Frank Baker.
We would like to thank Plateau Bowling Lanes and Bowling World for hosting our bowling events this year.
If you are age 50 and older and would like to register for Senior Olympics, events are still open for registration.
We have two options for registration now. You can register online by visiting fairparkseniorcenter.org click on the TN Senior Olympics tab then click the “online registration” link or you can visit any of the event locations to pick up a registration packet. Call Fair Park Senior Center at 931-484-7416 or Alicia at 931-787-3702 for more.
Event dates and times still open for registration include:
Thursday, Sept. 22. Disc Golf. Cane Creek Park, 11 a.m.
Monday, Sept. 26. Chair Volleyball. Community Complex, 9 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 27. Corn Hole. Community Complex, singles, noon; doubles, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8. Track and Field. Cumberland County High, 9 a.m., all events. (Rain date: Sunday, Oct. 9, at 9 a.m.)
* * *
Fair Park Senior Center is partnering with ExacCare to host two flu shot clinics at the center. No registration is necessary. ExacCare will be set up at Fair Park on the following dates and times:
Friday, Sept. 23. 9-10:30 a.m.
Friday, Oct. 21. 9-10:30 a.m.
* * *
Fair Park has started our day trips again. Marsha Mellert is our newest van program coordinator. She has been very busy coordinating some great upcoming trips.
Our first October trip will be the Medieval Faire in Harriman, TN. Live the Age of Chivalry! Come witness live jousting, human combat chess, play medieval games, enjoy comedy shows, arts and crafts, Celtic music, interact with street characters, or enjoy delicious food and drinks.
The trip will be Saturday, Oct. 1. Cost is $30 per person (includes entry into the Faire and transportation costs).
For more information or to make a reservation, stop by Fair Park Senior Center to speak with Marsha 8 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday.
