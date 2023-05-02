ark your calendars for Fair Park Senior Center’s annual Ladies Night Luau on June 5.
Join Fair Park for a night of fun, great food, laughter, free bags bling and things, bingo, silent auction, vendors for shopping and a special appearance from everyone’s favorite, Ernestine.
Tickets are $20 each and will include dinner.
Advance tickets can be purchased at Fair Park Senior Center, 1433 Livingston Rd., or the night of the event. However, you must RSVP to 931-484-7416.
Ladies Night Luau will be held at the Cumberland County Community Complex at 1398 Livingston Rd.
Doors will open at 4 p.m.
Special Events, Trips & Activities for May
Wednesday, May 3, 9:30 a.m. — Beltone Hearing Care Center will visit Fair Park Senior Center for free hearing aid checks and cleaning followed by a Hearing Health Seminar.
Thursday, May 4 — Blooms & Tunes Day Trip with Marsha. Call for more information.
Friday, May 8, 1 p.m. — Cotton Swab Painting. $5 material fee. Must call to reserve your spot.
Wednesday, May 10, 9:30 a.m. — UCHRA Ride Upper Cumberland will visit Fair Park Senior Center for public transportation education on the services they provide.
Monday, May 15, 1 p.m. — Jen’s Creative Painting Mobile Paint Studio paint class. $35 material fee. Must call to reserve your spot.
Friday, May 19 — Fiddlers Grove Historic Village Tour and lunch day trip with Marsha. Call for more information.
Friday, May 26, 12:30 p.m. — Wayne and Ruth Lucas will present a special Memorial Day performance. This special tribute will be held on our side lawn located next to the 9/11 Memorial. For more information please, call 931-484-7416.
Friday, May 26, 1 p.m. — Plateau Creative Arts Neurographic Art Class with Judy Stranaham. Must call to reserve your spot.
For a full list of programs and activities, visit the center at 1433 Livingston Road during business hours.
