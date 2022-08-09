Franc Connor is a long-time Senior Olympic athlete and Vietnam veteran, serving 24 years in the Navy.
He is one of our most dedicated advocates for the Tennessee Senior Olympics.
This year, Connor received our inspiration award. He stands out at every event he participates in. He goes above and beyond to not only lend a helping hand but to encourage others to push forward to the finish line or to try something new.
Connor recently traveled to South Dakota to compete in the National Veterans Golden Age Games and the State Games of America, bringing home two gold medals in javelin, silver in shotput, and bronze in discus.
Connor proves that age is no barrier; it’s a limitation you put on your mind!
On behalf of the Upper Cumberland Tennessee Senior Olympics, we congratulate Connor on his recent accomplishments. We are excited to see what this year’s district events adds to his achievements.
Registration for the Upper Cumberland Tennessee Senior Olympics is open to those age 50 and older. We have two options for registration now. You can register online by visiting fairparkseniorcenter.org, click on the TN Senior Olympics tab, then click the “online registration” link; or you can visit any of the event locations to pick up a registration packet.
Registration deadline is Aug. 20. If you have any questions call Fair Park Senior Center at 931-484-7416.
* * *
Crossville’s Got Talent, Cumberland County’s version of television’s “America’s Got Talent,” is back.
The competition will be in full force Saturday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m. at the historic Palace Theatre in downtown Crossville.
Crossville’s Got Talent gives locals the chance to show off their talent and possibly win some big prizes.
Auditions for the show will be on Tuesday, Aug. 30, starting at 5 p.m. at Fair Park Senior Center. We want to see your talent!
Sign-up for auditions must be made by Friday, Aug. 26. Call 931-248-2487 or 484-7416 for details.
* * *
If you are age 60 or above and are looking to meet new friends and get involved in your community, look no further. Stop by to take a tour of our facility and grab a monthly calendar. There are no membership fees or dues, and we have something for everyone.
Fair Park Senior Center is at 1433 Livingston Rd., Crossville. Call 931-484-7416. Our hours of operation are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
