Fair Park Senior Center hosted its annual Christmas party Dec. 18.
The morning started off with a wonderful smorgasbord of brunch appetizers cooked and prepared by our director and staff.
This year we had almost 40 members participate in our Dirty Santa. We were tickled that Jake Welter walked away with a brand new pair of women’s furry slippers.
Congratulations to Ugly Sweater Contest winner Lois Gohrband, who made the (cutest) ugliest sweater.
Thank you to all of our members who joined us, we had a wonderful time. We hope you all had a wonderful Christmas!!
Friday at Fair Park
Join us Jan. 10 for a morning of entertainment. At 9:30, we will welcome back one of Fair Park’s favorites, Anthony Woolbright. At 10:30 we will have bingo with our sponsor Quality Home Health.
Lunch will be served at 11:30; a $4 donation will be sought for lunch.
We would like to thank all of our entertainers, bingo sponsor, kitchen crew and our janitor for all the time you all put into making our senior center the best it can be!!
Senior Travel Program
Here are a couple of our upcoming trips for January:
Jan. 11 ― Bingo World in Franklin, KY
Jan. 13 ― Hatfield & McCoy Dinner Show
Chili Cook-off and Live Auction
Do you cook the best chili in town? Now is your time to shine!
Our chili cook-off and live auction will be from 5-8 p.m. Jan. 10. You do not have to be a senior or a member to participate or attend; this is a community-wide event.
The first-place winner will receive a $100 cash prize. Entry fee is $20; all-you-can-eat chili (as long as supplies last), drink, dessert, and admission to the auction will be $10 at the door, or come by Fair Park Senior Center to buy your tickets ahead of time.
f you would like to enter the competition, contact Alicia at 931-484-7416 or email fpscalicia@outlook.com.
Free Legal Advice
Marie Ferran will be visiting Fair Park Jan. 21 to help seniors with legal assistance. Please call Fair Park Senior Center at 931-484-7416 to schedule an appointment.
Empowering Active Aging at Fair Park Senior Center
If you are looking for a fun way to stay active, visit Fair Park Senior Center. We offer a wide variety of activities to keep you moving all year round.
Tai Chi: 10 a.m. Tuesday. Starting Jan. 27, we will also offer tai chi at 9 am. every Monday.
SilverSneakers: Resuming in February 8 and 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Fair Park Senior Center; 11:45 a.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday at Fairfield Glade Library Rooms A and B.
Line Dancing: 11 a.m. Tuesday and 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Table Tennis: 10 am. Monday and Thursday.
Chair Volleyball: 10 a.m. Monday and Thursday.
Corn Hole: Noon Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.