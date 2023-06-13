It is that time of year again and we could not be more excited for this year’s Upper Cumberland Tennessee Senior Olympics district events. The Tennessee Senior Olympics began in 1981 with a mission that has continued for over 30 years — to promote healthy lifestyles for seniors through fitness, sports, and an active involvement in life. Registration is now open. We have two options for registration. You can register online by visiting fairparkseniorcenter.org, click on the TN Senior Olympics tab then click the “REGISTER NOW” button. Or you can visit Fair Park Senior Center or any of the event locations to pick up a registration packet.
Registration will stay open this year; however, only those registered by July 28 will receive T-shirts in time for the first event. Registrations received after July 28 will not receive their shirt until October.
If you have any questions, call Fair Park Senior Center, and ask to speak to Carlee or Alicia.
Let’s make this year our best year yet!
Fair Park Family Cookbook
The Fair Park Family Cookbook is available for purchase. Each book is in a protective binder with categorized and tabbed sections. Each recipe was given to us by one of our Fair Park family members. We hope you enjoy them just as much as we have.
There are currently 24 copies on hand available for $10 each. All proceeds directly support the nutrition program at Fair Park which currently serves an average of 700 nutritionally balanced meals to members at no cost each week.
To reserve a cookbook, please contact Carlee at 931-484-7416. Orders placed will take 1-3 business days to fulfill if no stock is on hand.
Fair Park Closings For June
Fair Park will be closed June 19 for the federal holiday Juneteenth.
June Art Classes
June 30, 1-3 p.m. – Plateau Creative Arts Class with Artist Barb Pelak. Each participant will be creating their own greeting card projects. Class is $5 for materials paid at time of class. Please call 931-484-7416 to reserve your spot.
Upcoming Trips for June
Thursday, June 15, take a trip to the Sgt. Alvin C. York home place and state park and Fair Winds Lavender Farm. Cost is $18. For more information, please contact Marsha, 931-484-7416.
Sunday, June 25t, take a trip to watch Memphis the Musical. The cost is $55 and includes dinner. For more information, please contact Marsha, 931-484-7416
Special Guests to visit Fair Park
The Enchanted Woods Ensemble will perform Friday, June 23. This is a free show. If you have never seen one of their performances you will not want to miss this. Join us Friday, June 23, at 9:30 a.m.
For a full list of programs and activities Fair Park Senior Center offers, please visit 1433 Livingston Rd., Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
