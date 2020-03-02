Join us this Friday, March 6, for our birthday, anniversary and new members celebration. Entertainment will start at 9:30. At 10:30 we will have bingo with our sponsor, Eye Centers of Tennessee. Lunch will be served at 11:30. There is a $4 donation for lunch. We would like to thank Ruth Lucas, Crystal and Sarah with Eye Centers of Tennessee, our kitchen crew, and our janitor for all the time you all put into making our senior center the best it can be, thank you!
Telephone Reassurance Program
What is telephone reassurance? Telephone Reassurance-trained volunteers provide friendly check-in calls to our elderly community who live alone or are isolated and would benefit from regular connection to our friendly network of volunteers.
Personal Connection: Socialization, peace of mind and a friendly voice are all part of the experience for Fair Park’s Telephone Reassurance participants. The calls serve as a “wellness check” plus provide an opportunity to socialize.
To Apply for Services: Please contact Alicia at Fair Park Senior Center, 931-484-7416, email fpscalicia@outlook.com or visit fairparkseniorcenter.org to complete application for services.
To Volunteer: Volunteer work is extremely meaningful. If you would like to volunteer in this program, please contact Alicia at 931-484-7416.
Computer/Internet classes now offered
Fair Park Senior Center is now offering computer/internet classes every Monday and Friday at noon. This class is for all skill levels. No previous knowledge is required.
CLASS SCHEDULE
•learn to take computers apart — how they work
•learn to fix computers — what can be replaced or fixed and what is not worth bothering with
•learn how computers can network and connect to each other and the Internet
•learn how to rebuild/install a new operating system. like Win XP, Win10, on a computer, and compare different systems
•learn how to back up your data in case of a complete computer crash
•learn how to install various internet browsers, get email and compare different browsers
•learn how to install and use a database for business or personal use — a db can keep track of 100 or 10,000 things
•learn how to install a web server, configure it for a home page and connect to it from the browser
•learn how to write basic web pages (HTML) with menus, so others can connect to it on the web server
•learn how internet names (DNS) work, and how to install a DNS server
The instructor notes the class will progress slowly and no prior knowledge is required. The Monday and Friday class subjects will overlap. Participants can bring their own computer for repairs or upgrades.
If you have a computer or any spare computer parts that you would like to donate to the program, please contact Alicia at Fair Park Senior Center, 931-484-741.
Bingo Night and Dinner
Join us March 19 for our fundraiser dinner and gift card bingo night. All prizes will be gift cards. Doors will open at 5 p.m. There is a $15 admission at the door. Admission includes spaghetti dinner, dessert and drink. If you would like to make a reservation please call 931-484-7416.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.