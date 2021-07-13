From Director Angela Shadden:
“Welcome back! Warmer weather is finally here and we are so happy to reopen our senior center. 2020 was a hard year for all of us; we lost some of our dearest friends. Each of them helped make Fair Park what it is today, a family! We will always remember them and carry their friendships with us forever!
“We are glad to see each of you back and welcome to our new members we have added over the past year.
“Since our shutdown in May of 2020, we have given out over 700 bags of groceries and household supplies. A huge thank you to our sponsors: Eye Centers of Tennessee, LifeCare Center of Crossville, UCDD/AAAD, City of Crossville and Cumberland County.
“We would also like to thank our Cumberland County 4-H program and our Cumberland County Girl Scouts for all their donations for our care packages.
“If you are interested in receiving free groceries and household supplies we hold giveaways twice a month. Please see Carolyn or Alicia for more information. Curbside pick-up is available.
“I am glad to see you all back!”
Aging Services for the Upper Cumberland
Attorney Marie C. Ferran will be visiting Fair Park Senior Center on July 20. At 10 a.m. she will hold a senior educational class on legal advice. After the class she will be seeing individuals by appointment. If you would like an appointment for free legal advice with Marie on July 20, please call Fair Park Senior Center at 931-484-7416.
Fitness Programs
Coming Back
• Line Dancing with the Weavers will resume on July 20. This class will be held every Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. and every Thursday night at 6:30. Come join the fun!
• SilverSneakers with Tim Houston will resume in August. Come by Fair Park to pick up the new schedule in August.
• TaiChi Arthritis/Balance with Donna Lacy will resume in August. The new schedule will be released soon.
Crossville’s Got
Talent Auditions
If you have a talent you would like to share, Fair Park wants to see it! There are some talented folks here in Crossville, so now is your time to shine! Registration is now until Sept. 1. Call Ruth Lucas at 931-248-2487 to sign up for auditions. Auditions will be held Sept. 7. The show will be held at the beautiful Palace Theatre in downtown Crossville on Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. You must call before Sept. 1 to register for auditions.
Friday at Fair Park
Come this Friday, July 16, for a day full of activities. At 9 a.m. the center will have a Fair Park favorite — Ruth Lucas.
At 10:30 members will have bingo with sponsor Life Care Center of Crossville. At 11:30 the center will be serving meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans and dessert. This is the center’s $5 fundraiser lunch. All proceeds help support Fair Park Senior Center. Following lunch members will be playing Hand & Foot, Euchre, Pinochle, Mah Jongg, Bridge and Cribbage. Billiards will be open all day.
Hope to see everyone Friday.
