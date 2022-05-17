One of our goals at Fair Park is to provide daily activities for our members to come and enjoy.
Each week we play hand and foot, euchre, pinochle and bridge.
We provide all you need to play cards. If there is a card game that you would like to start let us know and we will publicize it.
For a full schedule, call us or feel free to stop by Fair Park to pick up our monthly calendar of events.
May 26-27, Fair Park will be having a yard sale.
We have furniture, appliances, jewelry, home décor, yard décor and so much more.
Stop by and see us.
The yard sale will be open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
All proceeds help Fair Park Senior Center.
Grab your family and friends and join us for a night of fun for women of all ages during the Ladies Night Luau.
We will have free bags, bling and all things bingo, special entertainment from Anthony Woolbright, door prizes and a silent auction.
Tickets are $15 and include a pulled pork din-
ner. All proceeds help support Fair Park Senior Center.
The luau is set for June 27. Doors will open at 4 p.m. Call to reserve your tickets.
You can pay at the door the night of the event, but we still need you to reserve your ticket.
This event is open to the public. We hope to see you all there!
We have merged our support groups.
This group will now be for those who are grieving and those who are living with chronic illnesses.
Support groups serve many purposes, allowing members the opportunity to share their common experiences, find coping strategies, and learn together. They can reduce stress and anxiety, decrease feelings of isolation, and provide empowerment and hope.
Fair Park Senior Center hosts this support group each Tuesday at 10 a.m.
We encourage you to come out and join us. If you are interested in attending and would like more information, call Alicia at the center.
For a full list of special monthly classes and events, visit Fair Park Senior Center for the monthly schedule.
If you are age 60 or above and are looking to meet new friends and get involved in your community, stop by to take a tour of our facility and grab a monthly calendar.
There are no membership fees or dues and we have something for everyone.
