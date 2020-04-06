Fair Park Senior Center will be closed until April 13.
In unprecedented times like these, Fair Park is doing everything we can to help keep the senior community healthy. Please note, working in a facility where a healthy lifestyle that includes social interaction is promoted, Fair Park staff wants the public to know that the decision to remain closed until April 13 is due to their deep commitment to keeping members healthy and safe. All members are missed, and the staff will continue to update everyone as much as possible.
Please continue to practice social distancing. Anyone who feels they have any symptoms are asked to call their health care provider. Those who wish to be put on Fair Park’s telephone reassurance list are asked to email fpsctn@yahoo.com for details; a reply will be sent ASAP. Following is a list of grocery store delivery and curbside options:
•Food City offers curbside pickup for a $4.95 fee. Download the Food City app on a smartphone or device in order to place orders.
•Walmart offers pick up for free. Download the Walmart Grocery app on a smartphone or device in order to place orders.
•www.InstaCart.com offers delivery to certain areas from Food City, Kroger and CVS. Visit the website to create an account. Follow prompts to enter home address, which will reveal if that address is eligible for delivery. A delivery fee is based on the order and delivery time.
Telephone Reassurance Program
What is telephone reassurance? Telephone Reassurance trained volunteers provide friendly check-in calls to the elderly community who live alone or are isolated and would benefit from regular connection to our friendly network of volunteers.
•Personal Connection
Socialization, peace of mind and a friendly voice are all part of the experience for Fair Park’s Telephone Reassurance participants. The calls serve as a “wellness check,” plus provide an opportunity to socialize.
•To Apply for Services
Please email Alicia at fpscalicia@outlook.com
