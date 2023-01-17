Karl and Marsha Mellert have been long time members and volunteers at Fair Park Senior Center.
Visitors to the Center have more than likely met Marsha greeting them at the front desk.
Months ago Marsha was approached with the idea to become our travel program director. We knew she would be the perfect person for the program.
Marsha jumped on board and has since revamped this program and has played a vital role in “changing the way we age” through travel.
Marsha plans and directs the program, and Karl is the driver.
Fair Park’s Senior Travel Program is one of the most popular aspects of the Center and has provided many members with the opportunity to travel to different regions in Tennessee and some surrounding states.
This program offers educational and recreational trips.
Group touring is a way for senior adults to experience with enthusiasm many great travel opportunities.
Marsha does the planning and execution of details, so participants can comfortably and safely be escorted with new and old friends to destinations of interest and adventure.
Anyone interested in traveling with the Center is welcome to call Marsha at at 931-484-7416 to gather more information on upcoming trips.
Come travel with us!
* * *
The Fair Park Nutrition Program provides a hot homemade nutritionally balanced meal at 11:30 a.m. every Wednesday and Friday at no charge.
This program does not have income requirements. The only requirement is to be a Fair Park Senior Center member and reserve meals.
* * *
For a full list of special monthly classes and events stop by Fair Park Senior Center for the monthly schedule.
Those age 60 or older who are looking to meet new friends or get involved in the community are encouraged to stop by to take a tour of the facility and grab a monthly calendar.
There are no membership fees or dues. Fair Park Senior Center have something for everyone.
