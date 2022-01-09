On Dec. 18, Fair Park Senior Center had our annual Lucas and Friends Christmas Variety Show, coordinated by long time member and board member Ruth Lucas.
We could not choose a better person to coordinate our Palace Theatre productions each year. Ruth really outdid herself this year — not only was it a sellout success but a family tradition that gave our community a fun night full of laughs and Christmas spirit.
We would like to thank our community for coming out and helping support Fair Park Senior Center. We would also like to send out a huge thank you to, first and foremost, Ruth and Wayne Lucas for their many dedicated hours they put into each of our productions.
We would also like to send out a special thank you to Cheryl Woolbright for managing the stage operations for the Christmas show. Everyone that performed that night, you all did an amazing job creating a family favorite for our community to enjoy!
Thanks also to sound engineer Luther Myers, lighting operator Rich Peterson, everyone who dedicated their time off stage and to the entire Palace Theatre crew.
This show would not have been possible without such an amazing group of people. Thank you!
* * *
For Christmas this year Fair Park Senior Center decided to deliver Christmas presents to our homebound members.
We had reached out to our community and friends to help us with donations such as hats, gloves, socks, activity books, puzzles, snacks, small gifts, etc.
We were amazed at the response from our community. With the help from all of the donations we were able to provide 49 homebound members with Christmas gift bags full of gifts.
A very special thank you to all of you who donated including One Bank employees, Cumberland County 4-H Club members, CF Store House, many local churches and individuals who donated many items and their time to help pack Christmas bags.
Dec. 21-22, we delivered all 49 packages and got a moment to sit and visit with many of them.
Each member greatly appreciated their gifts and everyone’s thoughtfulness. A very special thank you to everyone who made this possible.
* * *
Join us Friday for our birthday, anniversary, and newcomer celebration.
At 9:30 a.m. we will welcome Jim Trease to perform. If you have never heard him perform come join us and request your favorite tunes; he can sing just about anything.
Bingo with our sponsor Eye Centers of Tennessee will start at 10:30. They will also serve a special dessert for everyone to enjoy.
Lunch with Carolyn will be served at 11:30. The lunch menu will be chili, cornbread, crackers, dessert and a drink for $5.
We would like to give a special thank you to our entertainers, sponsor, and our kitchen crew for everything they do for our senior center. Your service is greatly appreciated.
