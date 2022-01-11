Fair Park Senior Center brought in the New Year with our annual masquerade party. It is never a dull moment around here; we can always count on our members to participate in our activities.
If you are age 60 or above and looking to meet new friends and get involved in your community, stop by to take a tour of our facility and grab a monthly calendar.
There are no membership fees or dues; we have something for everyone. Fair Park is at 1433 Livingston Rd., Crossville. For more information you may call 931-484-7416.
***
Anyone can learn tai chi. Starting Jan. 11, certified instructor Donna Lacy will teach weekly Tai Chi for Arthritis for Fall Prevention. This class will be every Tuesday at Fair Park Senior Center at 10 a.m.
Older adults are more likely to fall which can cause serious injury. The causes of falls in the elderly include muscle weakness, poor balance and vision, lack of confidence at moving about and the effect of medication.
Many studies have shown tai chi as being one of the most effective approaches for preventing falls.
Several studies have shown Tai Chi for Arthritis effective at preventing falls. It works through improving balance, confidence and muscular strength.
Fair Park also offers regular tai chi at 1 p.m. Thursdays. For more information, call 931-484-7416.
***
Fair Park is open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays. Billiards are offered daily. Other daily activities are:
Monday
• 10 a.m. — Table Tennis
• 10 a.m. — Chair Volleyball
• Noon — Hand & Foot, Pinochle, Euchre and Bridge
• 1 p.m. — Crochet club
Tuesday
• 10 a.m. — Tai Chi for Arthritis for Fall Prevention (starts Jan. 11)
• 12:30 p.m. — Line dancing
• 2 p.m. — Age of Pages writing group
Wednesday
• 9 a.m. — Wii Games
• 10 a.m. — Bingo
• Noon — Mexican Train
• Noon — Corn Hole
• 2 p.m. — Guitar Forum
Thursday
• 10 a.m. — Table Tennis
• 10 a.m. — Chair Volleyball
• Noon — Mah Jongg
• 1 p.m. — Tai Chi
• 6:30 p.m. — Line Dancing
Friday
• 9:30 a.m. — Entertainment
• 10:30 a.m. — Bingo with sponsor
• 11:30 a.m. — Lunch
• 12:30 p.m. — all card games
For a full list of special monthly classes and events please come by Fair Park Senior Center for the monthly schedule.
***
Fair Park would like to start holding chess games one day a week. Anyone interested in playing can call 931-484-7416 to discuss days and times that we can work into our schedule.
***
Join us Friday, Jan. 14, for a day full of activities. At 9:30 we will have special entertainment with bingo to follow. Our bingo sponsor will be Quality Home Health who will also be offering free blood pressure checks that morning as well.
Lunch with Carolyn will be served at 11:30. The lunch menu will be chef salad, crackers, dessert and a drink for $5.
We would like to give a special thank you to our entertainers, sponsors, volunteers, janitor and our kitchen crew for everything they do for our senior center. Your service is greatly appreciated!
