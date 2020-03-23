Fair Park Senior Center will be closed until March 31.
The “Gone” Show Rescheduled for May 22
If you have not purchased your tickets you have time, we have rescheduled the show to 7 p.m. May 22.
If you have purchased your ticket, it will still be good for the new date.
We hope to see you all there!
Bingo Night and Dinner Rescheduled
Due to COVID-19, we have postponed this event.
If you have already paid for entry, we have your name on our list and will schedule a new date soon.
We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and hope that this gives everyone extra time to plan to join us for a night of fun for a good cause.
Admission is $15 at the door and includes a spaghetti dinner, dessert and drink; all proceeds support Fair Park Senior Center.
All bingo prizes will be gift cards.
Call 931-484-7416 to make a reservation. We hope to see everyone there.
